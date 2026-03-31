Embattled IndiGo appoints British Airways veteran William Walsh as new CEO

Walsh, an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Announcing the appointment of Walsh as the CEO, subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo, in a release, said his tenure at IATA comes to a close on July 31 and is expected to join no later than August 3.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after the sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.