Embassy in Bangkok facilitated repatriation of over 300 Indians who were trapped in scams: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Embassy of India in Bangkok has as on date facilitated repatriation of more than 300 Indian nationals, who were trapped in various "scams " in the neighbouring countries of Thailand, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to queries on whether the government is aware that some people from Balasinor, Gujarat, allured with good jobs, were called to Bangkok on June 26, 2024 and have been kidnapped and taken somewhere from there; and the steps being taken by it to bring them back.

"Instances of Indian nationals from various parts of the country, including Gujarat being trapped in various scams in the neighboring countries of Thailand such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have come to the notice of the government, " he said in his response in Rajya Sabha.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok has been "issuing advisories " from time to time, cautioning the Indian citizens and emphasising the importance of verifying the job offers before they travel to Thailand for employment, he said.

"As on date, the Embassy of India in Bangkok has facilitated repatriation of more than 300 Indian nationals who were trapped in such scams in the above mentioned countries. The government has also taken up with its relevant counterparts these incidents, stressing the importance of facilitating the release and return of Indian nationals and the need for preventive measures, " the minister added.