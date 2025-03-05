Elephant in residential area of Kannur village; prohibitory orders issued

KANNUR: An order prohibiting public gatherings for two days in three wards of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat here was issued by the District Collector on Wednesday following reports of a wild elephant being seen in residential areas of the village.

The Collector ordered that people should not gather in numbers in wards 8, 9 and 10 of the grama panchayat from 10 am on March 5 to 6pm on March 6 due to the possibility of danger to lives of the general public.

The order also said that action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be taken against those violating the prohibitory order.

Meanwhile, according to visuals shown on TV channels, forest officials were making efforts to push the elephant back into the forest.

On February 23, an elderly couple was killed in an elephant attack at the Aralam Farms area here.