Electricity Regulatory body, Kerala govt 'engaged' in corrupt practices: Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURUAM: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Saturday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has made the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) a government "sponsored" body by bringing in CPI(M) nominees, and both are "engaged" in corruption.

“After this was done, the contract signed by the previous Congress-led UDF government was first cancelled and after a few months it was reinstated,” said Congress leader Satheesan.

“All this was happening with the State Power Minister having no role in it as it was done by Vijayan. We demand a probe be ordered to trace all the sequence of events of first cancelling and then reinstating it. This was a corrupt deal,” added Satheesan.

“We will oppose tooth and nail any attempt to impose a surcharge on account of the liability incurred by the KSEB following the cancellation of the contracts on the common man,” said Satheesan.