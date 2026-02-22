Electorate in 9 states, UTs shrink by 1.70 crore after SIR

The data shared by the chief electoral officers of Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala on Saturday showed that their combined voter base stood at over 21.45 crore before the SIR exercise began on October 27 last year.

It shrunk to 19.75 crore after publication of their final electoral rolls this week, a net change of over 1.70 crore electors.

While the exercise, which kept the Election Commission in the spotlight, has been completed in Bihar, it is currently underway in 12 states and Union territories covering nearly 60 crore electors.