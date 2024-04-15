Election is for electing strong, stable govt, not for re-electing 'demagogue': Cong slams PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged first-time voters to elect a stable government with a strong majority, emphasising the pivotal role their votes will play in shaping India's future. The virtual address took place during the 'Navmatadata Sammelan,' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, across 5,800 locations.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the transformative journey his government has led over the past decade, pulling the nation out of darkness and offering new possibilities. He called on young voters to contribute their ideas for the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, inviting them to share suggestions through the NaMo app.

While refraining from naming specific parties, Modi provided a critical evaluation of the Congress and other Opposition parties, highlighting the shift from corruption and scandals to discussions about credibility and success stories in various sectors. He assured, "It is Modi's guarantee that your dreams are my resolve," emphasising the government's commitment to the youth through initiatives like 'Digital India' and 'Start-up India'

Directing his appeal against corruption and nepotism, Prime Minister Modi urged the youth to defeat family-run parties, emphasising that these parties hinder the progress of young leaders.

He cited significant achievements of his government, including the abrogation of Article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women, and the resolution of longstanding issues. Addressing young voters scattered across the nation, Modi asserted that their responsibility extends beyond the ballot box.

He challenged them to contribute to making India a developed nation, drawing parallels to the commitment of the young generation during the fight for independence. Highlighting the impact of a stable government, the Prime Minister noted India's heightened global prestige and resilience, attributing it to the power of majority governance. He stressed the intertwined nature of their votes and the country's development, urging them that "Your one vote will make India the third-largest economy in the world."