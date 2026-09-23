Election Commissioners flagged issues but poll body unanimous on SIR decisions: Officials

Officials said the law governing the functioning of the Election Commission and a Supreme Court judgment underline that as much as possible, decisions should be taken unanimously and if need be, majority view should prevail.

The daily reported that questions were raised on issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, time and again by two of the three Election Commissioners, Sandhu and Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three Commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months -- four times on a single day -- to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, the report in the English daily said.

Opposition parties have slammed the EC over the SIR, claiming it was meant to target electors not aligned to the BJP and its allies.