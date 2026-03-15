Election Commission rolls out poll schedule: Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23

With the announcement of poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, barring new policy announcements by the state governments.

According to the poll schedule, the filing of nominations will begin on March 30 and end on April 6. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, said the elections would be conducted smoothly and peacefully, with special attention to law and order.