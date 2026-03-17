Election Commission deploys 327 observers across TN in major poll push

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as a key focus in the ongoing Assembly elections, with the Election Commission deploying a significant number of central observers to ensure smooth and transparent polling across the State.
Of the total 1,111 observers deployed nationwide, Tamil Nadu alone accounts for 136 general observers, 40 police observers, and 151 expenditure observers, in an apparent move to strictly monitor campaign spending and prevent inducements to voters.
Observers assigned to Tamil Nadu have been instructed to reach their respective constituencies by March 18, 2026. Once deployed, they will make their contact details public and hold daily meetings with candidates, political party representatives, and citizens to address complaints and election-related concerns.
Meanwhile, flying squads have seized cash and ornaments worth Rs 23.28 crore in the first 40 hours of poll code enforcement. Over 4,320 flying squads and static surveillance teams have been deployed. EC officials seized 100 ever silver utensils bearing TVK stickers from an apartment near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. However, TVK functionaries denied that the items were meant for distribution as inducements to voters. According to them, the utensils had been procured earlier as prizes for women who participated in kolam competitions organised by the party across 33 wards in the Tiruchengode constituency during the Pongal celebrations.