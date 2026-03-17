Election Commission deploys 327 observers across TN in major poll push

Of the total 1,111 observers deployed nationwide, Tamil Nadu alone accounts for 136 general observers, 40 police observers, and 151 expenditure observers, in an apparent move to strictly monitor campaign spending and prevent inducements to voters.

Observers assigned to Tamil Nadu have been instructed to reach their respective constituencies by March 18, 2026. Once deployed, they will make their contact details public and hold daily meetings with candidates, political party representatives, and citizens to address complaints and election-related concerns.