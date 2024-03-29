Begin typing your search...

Elderly woman attacked, injured by wild boar in Kerala's Palakkad

The woman is presently hospitalised, the official said.

Representative image of wild boar (Unsplash)

KERALA: An elderly woman was severely injured in a wild boar attack at her residence near Kuzhalmannam in this district on Friday.

According to police, the woman was attacked when she was doing some work at her home in the morning.

''The wild boar attacked her and bit her leg. She tried to escape, but the animal did not let go of her leg, which was severely injured in the attack,'' a forest official in the area said.

The woman is presently hospitalised, the official said.

