Elaborate arrangements made to deal with emergencies during Diwali: Delhi Fire Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi fire department is prepared to tackle any emergency situation during the Diwali festival, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The department has identified 25 vulnerable locations in the city, where elaborate arrangements have been made, the official said on Thursday.

According to DFS chief Atul Garg, about 200 vehicles with 2,500 fire personnel will remain deployed at these 25 locations.

"These fire personnel will be well equipped and they will be provided with motorcycles and SUVs to reach destinations immediately to provide help during any fire incidents or emergency situations," Garg said.

This deployment will remain stationed from 5 pm on November 11 till midnight on November 12. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lahori Gate, area near Ghitorni Metro Station, Katran Market near Mangolpuri DTC Depot, Gandhi Nagar Market, Mahipalpur Chowk, Sangam Vihar, Ghazipur Paper Market, near Jaipur Golden Hospital and Yamuna Vihar are among the places identified as vulnerable.

Garg said the department has issued general awareness and safety points for the common public during the festival, especially lighting earthen lamps or candles.

Firecrackers are banned in Delhi.

A total of 201 fire-related calls were received by the fire department during Diwali in 2022 as compared to 152 calls received the previous year.

Of the 201 fire-related calls, 13 were those triggered by crackers, while the fire started from garbage in 21 cases.