Elaborate arrangements for Chhath puja in Bihar

PATNA: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Bihar government across the state for the third day of the Chhath Puja festival or 'Mahaparv' on Monday, officials said.

The devotees will worship Goddess 'Chhathi Maiya' by offering prayers or 'Arghya' to the setting sun on Monday. Millions of devotees are expected to offer prayers at various ghats of the holy river Ganga and other water bodies in Patna and other parts of the state in the evening.

The second Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun on Tuesday morning, marking the culmination of the four-day festival.

The Patna district administration has made elaborate security arrangements at more than 102 ghats along the river Ganga, 45 parks and 63 ponds here to avert any untoward incident during Chhath, Bihar's biggest festival, officials said.

Besides, 205 magistrates, personnel guarding 171 watch towers, 103 medical camps, 23 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF, 444 swimmers, 323 boats, 143 volunteers of Civil Defence have also been engaged in Patna district for smooth Chhath puja celebrations, officials said.

"All ghats are ready for the Chhath puja festival. Adequate arrangements for Chhath Puja have been made in Patna. All permanent ghats are connected to the riverfront, ensuring that devotees will not face any inconvenience reaching there.

"We have also issued advisories for the Chhath Puja….which visitors and devotees must follow. Officials have also been directed to ensure devotees face no inconvenience. There are six dangerous and seven unfit ghats which people have been advised not to visit," the official said.

"A large number of additional security forces have been deployed in the state capital to manage crowds and avoid any untoward incidents," he said.

The four-day auspicious occasion began on October 25 with the 'nahay-khay' ritual and will conclude on October 28. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, worshippers honour 'Chhathi Maiya', the sun god, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children.

Day one of the festival is called Nahai Khai, which begins with devotees taking the holy dip in the Ganga and other rivers and also ponds. The next day, devotees observe a full-day fast, which is completed in the evening after praying to the sun and the moon during sunset.

The third day is called 'pehla argha' or 'saandhya argha'. The devotees and their families go to the river bank and offer prasad and 'argya' to the Sun God. The festival conclude with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun on the fourth day.