At least 13 killed in bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram district

While earlier estimates from District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju suggested 14 fatalities, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) later confirmed 13 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district.

“A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 13 lost their lives while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition,” the release said.