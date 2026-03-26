At least 13 killed in bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram district

RAYAVARAM: Thirteen people were killed and 22 injured after a private travel bus collided with a tipper and caught fire here in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.
While earlier estimates from District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju suggested 14 fatalities, an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) later confirmed 13 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district.
“A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 13 lost their lives while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition,” the release said.
The bus struck the tipper's diesel tank, triggering an inferno.
Officials said rescue operations are ongoing while a command and control room has been set up at Markapuram deputy collector’s office to assist families.
The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am.
The truck overturned and the front of the bus was completely sheared off by the force of the collision.
According to officials, the bus driver reportedly stated that the steering wheel got stuck, and authorities are verifying this claim.
Preliminary assessment suggested that the bus moved into the opposite lane before the crash.
Meanwhile, the CM held a teleconference with senior officials and ministers, directing them to extend the best possible medical care to the injured and announced adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.
Ordering an investigation into the accident, Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.