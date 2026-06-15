Eight killed as pick-up vehicle falls into well in Maharashtra

Police said 15 people, hailing from Pandharpur and mostly relatives and neighbours, were returning from Mhaswad after visiting a temple when the incident occurred near Tandulwadi village.

"As per the preliminary information, the pick-up vehicle carrying 15 people suddenly veered off around 5 pm, entered a farm on the roadside, and fell into a well. It appears that the driver lost control of the wheel. Eight people, including four women and four children, were killed while seven others sustained injuries," said Atul Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Solapur.

He said the vehicle is being pulled out of the well, and the injured people were rushed to the hospital.