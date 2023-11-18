Eight Indians, PIOs in Time 100 Climate list

NEW YORK: Eight Indians and Indian-origin persons, including World Bank President Ajay Banga and co-founder of Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal, have been featured in Time magazine’s first-ever list of the world’s most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.

‘Time 100 Climate’ list, which includes CEOs, founders, philanthropists, musicians, policymakers and government officials from across the world, comes ahead of 2023 UN Climate Change meet scheduled in the UAE from November 30.

Along with Banga and Aggarwal, Rajiv J Shah, president, The Rockefeller Foundation; Geeta Aiyer, founder, Boston Common Asset Management; Jigar Shah, director, US Department of Energy Loan Programmes; Manoj Sinha, CEO, Husk Power Systems; Seema Wadhwa, executive director for environmental stewardship for Kaiser Permanente and Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces, are also on the list.

Banga, 64, who began his five-year term as World Bank Group president in June, is ushering in a new mission for the institution: eradicating poverty while fighting climate change, according to Time.