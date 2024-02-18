Eight disgruntled Cong MLAs of Jharkhand leave for Delhi

RANCHI: Amid the strong resentment brewing among a section of Congress legislators in Jharkhand over the induction of four party MLAs as ministers in the Champai Soren-led JMM government, eight of the 12 disgruntled legislators took off for Delhi on Saturday evening.

“We are travelling to Delhi. Rest will be decided after reaching there tomorrow... We will hold discussions with Congress leadership there...We want replacement of all the four ministers...the 12 MLAs are together barring the four ministers and MLA Pradeep Yadav,” Congress legislator Kumar Jaimangal, alias Anup Singh, said.

The JMM-led alliance in the state has 47 MLAs (JMM-29, Congress-17 and one RJD) in the 81-member asse