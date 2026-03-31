Eight devotees killed, eight injured in stampede at temple in Bihar, SHO suspended

"The CM has expressed condolences over the casualties in the stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar Sharif. He is deeply saddened by the deaths of devotees in the incident, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased. The CM has also directed officials to ensure better treatment for those who are injured," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Haque said officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Shubham Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Nalanda, told media persons that the incident might have occurred due to heavy rush in the temple.

"Eight devotees died, and eight were injured in the incident," he said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Deep Nagar police station was suspended with immediate effect for the dereliction of duty. "An inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact cause of the incident. Officials concerned are scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras installed at the temple. Forensic experts have also been engaged to assist investigators," said a statement issued by the district police.