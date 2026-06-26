Eggs off plate, politics on menu: Bengal's school meal shift rekindles debate over food, identity

Presenting the state's first budget after the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that the material cost for primary school mid-day meals would be increased from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10 per student and that ISKCON would be entrusted with supplying cooked meals under a pilot project in the KMC area.

The enhanced allocation was welcomed across the political spectrum. But the spotlight shifted to one change: eggs, considered the most popular item in Bengal's school meal programme, would disappear from the plate.

Students would be served protein-rich vegetarian alternatives such as paneer, rajma, soya products, pulses and milk-based items.