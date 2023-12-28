Efforts to get Mahadev app owner deported

RAIPUR: Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, has been put under “house detention” in Dubai while Indian probe agencies, including ED, have been “alerted” and are working through diplomatic channels to get him deported, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate may also file a fresh charge sheet in this multi-crore money laundering case soon.

The development comes weeks after Ravi Uppal, another promoter of the betting and gaming app, was detained in Dubai.