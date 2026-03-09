Educational institutions reopen across Kashmir Valley after anti-US protests subside

Officials said schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions reopened normally in the Valley on Monday.

Authorities had closed educational institutions in the Valley following protests against the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei.

These educational institutions were shut down as a precautionary measure. J&K Education Minister, Sakina Itoo said following restoration of normalcy in the Valley, all educational institutions had been directed to resume functioning from today.

Cheerful schoolchildren wearing colourful uniforms accompanied by parents waited for school buses eagerly in the morning.

Scores of school buses moved out early in different districts while college and university students thronged public transport vehicles to reach campuses after a break of one week.