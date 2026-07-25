Education Minister Pradhan quits; CJP, Oppn hail it as victory of youth

Pradhan said it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

"I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one,” he said, adding he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pradhan said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at the Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other two demands as well -- Rs 1 crore to students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak and no action against protesters.