"Education is foundation of nation-building": Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

KHORDHA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the importance of education and said that education is the foundation of nation-building. Birla who was in Odisha for a day long visit on Sunday said that an educated society drives innovation, economic growth, and social harmony, enabling citizens to make informed decisions that benefit the nation as a whole.

He attended the inaugural ceremony of KIIT School of Public Policy at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar yesterday. "Addressing the gathering, the Speaker emphasised that education is the foundation of nation-building, empowering individuals with the knowledge, skills, and values essential for both personal and collective progress. He noted that the setting up of the KIIT School of Public Policy was a step in the right direction.

An educated society drives innovation, economic growth, and social harmony, enabling citizens to make informed decisions that benefit the nation as a whole, Birla opined," as per an official release. Highlighting the resilience of India's democratic values, he stated that the people are the ultimate guardians of their freedom and rights.

Underscoring the collective commitment to protecting democracy, Birla reminded the audience that whenever there have been attempts to undermine democratic principles, the voices of the people resonate firmly against such challenges. This commitment is evident in every election and movement, ensuring that democracy remains vibrant and enduring in the face of adversity.

"While discussing the economic landscape of the country, Birla noted that foreign investment is increasing in India because of the prevalence of rule of law here. Elaborating on this , he stated that the stability and predictability of India's legal framework are bolstering investor confidence," the release stated. He felt that the stature of India is growing and the world is looking at India keenly.

He observed that with a well-established judiciary and transparent regulatory processes, India assures fairness and reliability to investors, fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. This robust rule of law not only protects investor interests but also contributes significantly to the nation's economic growth and development. Referring to India's growing stature globally, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted the importance of the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the idea that the world is one family.

He expressed the view that this sentiment is crucial for achieving peace and stability globally, transcending cultural and national boundaries. "By embracing this spirit of unity and cooperation, nations could collectively address global challenges and pave the way for lasting harmony and shared prosperity for all humanity, Birla said. Public policy should strive to include everyone, recognizing the diverse needs of our community, Birla observed.

Explaining further, he stated that when policies reflect the voices and experiences of all individuals, they foster a sense of belonging and encourage active participation in the democratic process. By harnessing the collective power of the community, we can create inclusive solutions that not only strengthen social bonds but also effectively address real-world challenges, ensuring that no one is left behind, stated the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said the importance of diversity as a foundation of strength in democracy. He noted that India's rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions contributes to its vibrancy. He also referenced the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting how his visionary approach has propelled India forward in various spheres, including the economy, technology, and social development.

Earlier, Birla interacted with the students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, he noted that by educating and inculcating values in local tribal students, KISS is playing a vital role in nation-building through personality development.

Stressing that the responsibility of realizing the resolve of a developed India by 2047 rests on the shoulders of talented students full of courage and confidence, he expressed confidence that the youth would fulfil their responsibility in India's advanced and bright development journey.