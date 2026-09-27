NEET paper leak impact: CISF to guard NTA premises; stricter monitoring for 'confidential' areas

The move comes in the wake of the question paper leak of medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, which had sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.

According to a CBI chargesheet, which identified three subject experts as primary sources of the paper leak, there was no checking or frisking of experts during entry or exit from the confidential section at the National Testing Agency (NTA), allowing the experts to take briefs from designed question papers on small chits, made out of plain sheets provided to them for rough work and translation.

Set up in 2017 under the Ministry of Education to conduct fair, transparent and standardised examinations, the NTA was so far operating from its office in Okhla.

"A dedicated over 55,000 square feet office space has been allotted in the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road. The fifth floor and parts of the fourth and sixth floors of the said building have been allotted to the National Testing Agency. Confidential and sensitive operations have been shifted in the last one month to the newly allotted building," a senior official told PTI.

The CBI report also noted that the work of the three accused experts went unnoticed as there was no dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room in the NTA office in the national capital.