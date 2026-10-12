CBSE to hold Class 12 exams from Oct 23 to 28 in conflict-hit West Asian countries

CBSE had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries -- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE -- for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The CBSE had notified an assessment scheme on March 27 for result preparation of affected candidates. Accordingly, results for all regular candidates from West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and abroad.

"The assessment scheme had stated that students dissatisfied with their results may be given an opportunity by conducting examinations in subjects that could not be held. Last month, candidates were to fill forms if they wish to appear for any subject for which exams could not be conducted earlier," Bhardwaj said.

The admit cards for the exam have been released on Monday.

As per the new schedule, the exams will begin on October 23 with exams for Political Science, Economics, Mathematics and Applied Mathematics scheduled.

On October 24, exams for Psychology, Business Studies and Physical Activity have been scheduled. The exams planned to be held on October 26 are Biology, Information Technology, Multimedia, Marketing and Artificial Intelligence.

On October 27, exams for Home Science, Informatics Practices and Computer Science are scheduled, while the English exam will be held on October 28.