ED writes to Kerala DGP seeking FIR against ex-CM Vijayan, daughter, son-in-law in CMRL case

The central agency has sent a communication under section 66 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) citing findings of its investigation conducted in the said case, the sources told PTI.

This section under the anti-money laundering law empowers the ED to share findings of its criminal investigation with a law enforcement agency for registration of a fresh FIR or complaint. The ED can book a PMLA case on the basis of such a police case.

The ED has sought registration of a police FIR from the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) against Vijayan, Veena T and Riyas and some others on the basis of "evidences" recovered by it during probe and searches conducted in this case under the PMLA, they said.

It is alleged by the ED that Kerala mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made fraudulent payments worth Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions under the guise of 'IT consultancy services'. The federal agency had raided Veena, who was living with Vijayan at a rented accommodation in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, in June and subsequently questioned her.