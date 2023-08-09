ED summons Jharkhand CM Soren in PMLA case

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for interrogation in a money laundering case, an official said on Tuesday.

He has been asked to depose and record his statement on August 14, the official said.

He is expected to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case.

The 47-year-old JMM leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED last November in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining.