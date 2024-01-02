ED starts the process of confiscating assets of corporate entity

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court that their sleuths have started the process of confiscating the assets of a corporate entity whose name has surfaced in course of investigation in the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

On Monday, the ED submitted a report on the details of the assets of that corporate entity to the single-judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha and informed her Bench that their sleuths have identified eight assets for which the confiscation process has started.



The estimated value of the properties is Rs 7.5 crore, the ED counsel informed the court on Tuesday.



The ED also informed the court that their sleuths were currently examining the details of the bank accounts of the corporate entity and have also decided to freeze those accounts.

On Tuesday, the ED counsel informed the court that although a Division Bench had earlier directed it to wind up the investigation by December 31, 2023, in light of the new evidence surfacing their sleuths want some more time to complete the process.



Justice Sinha said that she would hear the matter again on Wednesday and directed the ED Joint Director to be present at the court.



Justice Sinha also directed the Centre-run ESI Hospital at Joka to send a medical expert to her court on Wednesday to explain the estimated time required for conducting the voice sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the school job case.

