ED seizes Rs 29 lakh, freezes lockers in Maharashtra egg extraction racket case

The case pertains to an "organised network" involved in recruiting financially vulnerable women for human egg donation and supplying them to various IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) centres and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) banks through donor-supply agents operating under different proprietorships.

The women were allegedly recruited in exchange for monetary compensation paid through agents by IVF centres and ART banks. The agents also received commissions on such activities, the ED alleged.

The central agency carried out raids at some hospitals and IVF centres in Thane, Baramati and Nashik districts of the state on October 16.