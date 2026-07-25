ED report says CMRL ex-MD cited Veena’s ties to then Kerala CM for payments

The probe relates to allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena, without receiving any services in return.

The ED filed the report before the Adjudicating Authority seeking attachment of the properties of the accused in the case.

According to the report, S N Sasidharan Kartha, the founder and former Managing Director of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, exercised absolute control over the company and orchestrated a layered scheme to misappropriate Rs 182 crore over a period of 15 years.