ED registers money laundering case against Subhash Chandra

Chandra is alleged to have inflated his net worth to avail loans from LICHFL and then defaulted on them. The officials said the case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

Responding to the charges, a spokesperson for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Z) said the ED filed the case against Chandra in his personal capacity and has no bearing on the company or its operations.

“The company would like to state that the matters pertain to Dr Subhash Chandra and the promoter entities and have no bearing on 'Z' or its operations in any manner," the spokesperson said.

The CBI had earlier filed a case on the complaint of LICHFL, based on which the ED registered the money laundering case.