ED raids premises of Bengal's ex-minister Indranil Sen, others in money laundering case

The searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) began early in the morning, covering locations in Kolkata and adjoining areas, they said.

The probe centres around Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society (massArt), an organisation headed by Sen's wife, which has been conducting Durga Puja preview shows for visitors.

According to the allegations being investigated, massArt collected a substantial amount of money through the preview programmes and passes. The ED is examining whether any part of the money was diverted for personal benefit.

The federal probe agency is also looking into the organisation's ownership and management, the flow of funds and possible links with influential persons, officials said.