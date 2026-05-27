ED raids on Vijayan's residences 'politically motivated': CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Baby said the CPI(M) will prove before the people that the raids were "politically motivated".

Citing reports, he claimed that two ministers in the cabinet of current Chief Minister VD Satheesan also allegedly received money from the Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and the same should have been investigated.

He said such moves will not intimidate the CPI(M) or Vijayan and "anyone who thought it would, did not know the party or its leader very well".