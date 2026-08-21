ED raids Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, others in PMLA case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy, his father and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, officials said.
Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, in March, 2019, and the CBI, which took over the investigation in 2020, alleged a complex conspiracy involving multiple individuals.
Initially investigated by the state police, the case was transferred to the CBI in 2020, and the central probe agency arrested Bhaskar Reddy on April 16, 2023, alleging his involvement in the murder conspiracy.