ED raids in Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case; Baghel's ex-PA raided

They said a total of seven locations in Bhilai, Durg and Raipur are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and the searched premises include that of K K Chandrakar, the former personal assistant of Baghel, the officials said.

Baghel had earlier dismissed allegations made by the ED in the liquor and coal levy-linked money laundering cases, calling the charges a political witch hunt against him and people linked to him.

The money laundering investigation stems from a Chhattisgarh EOW FIR and a subsequent complaint filed by the CBI in July 2024.