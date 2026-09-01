ED raids in Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case; Baghel's ex-PA raided

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including against a former personal assistant of ex-chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities at the state Public Service Commission, officials said.
They said a total of seven locations in Bhilai, Durg and Raipur are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and the searched premises include that of K K Chandrakar, the former personal assistant of Baghel, the officials said.
Baghel had earlier dismissed allegations made by the ED in the liquor and coal levy-linked money laundering cases, calling the charges a political witch hunt against him and people linked to him.
The money laundering investigation stems from a Chhattisgarh EOW FIR and a subsequent complaint filed by the CBI in July 2024.
The CBI case was filed after the BJP defeated the Congress party and came to power in Chhattisgarh in November 2023.
Taman Singh Sonwani, a former Chairman of the PSC, was arrested by the central agency in July as part of this investigation related to alleged corruption, question paper leaks, and manipulation of the CGPSC conducted state service examinations. Sonwani was also arrested by the CBI in 2024.
In a statement issued on July 27, the ED said that while functioning as the CGPSC chairman, Sonwani entered into a criminal conspiracy with other public servants and private individuals.
They allegedly leaked question papers and "manipulated" the selection process in exchange for illegal gratification to secure the fraudulent selection of his own relatives and other favoured candidates for senior public posts, including deputy collector and deputy Superintendent of Police.
"The recruitment rules of the CGPSC were amended in 2021 to remove the word "nephew" from the definition of "family," thereby facilitating the selection of the relatives of Sonwani," it had said.
It added that the proceeds of the crime were collected partly in cash and partly routed through layered banking transactions.
Probe found that the "bribe" was collected partly in cash and partly laundered through a family-controlled "samiti" under the guise of a CSR donation for a "non-existent" college, according to the ED.