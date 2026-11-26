NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it attached a hotel in Puducherry worth more than Rs 12 crore, acting on inputs provided by the French government in a gold smuggling-linked hawala and cryptocurrency case.
It said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the five-storied Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal.
The hotel building and the land on which it stands are valued at Rs 12.64 crore and the investigation is related to a smuggling and hawala case involving a man named Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, the ED said.
"Probe was initiated on the basis of credible information received from the Government of the French Republic regarding smuggling, hawala and other offences committed abroad by Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, Mohamed Mubeen Nizamoudine, Shahine Shafique Mougamadou Nizamoudine and Rashine Nizamoudine," the agency said.
The French information stated that the "proceeds of crime" generated from these offences were transferred to India and utilised for acquiring and constructing the hotel.
The ED alleged Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons smuggled gold and conducted hawala and illegal cryptocurrency transfers from France between 2019 and 2023 on a commission basis.
Through these criminal activities, they generated proceeds of crime, which were transferred from 2019 onwards into an NRE (Non-Resident External) account in India through foreign currency cash deposits and wire transfers from the UAE via agents, the agency claimed.
"These funds were then integrated into the financial system through the purchase of land and the construction of Hotel Le Royale Palace, Karaikal," it said.