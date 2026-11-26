It said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the five-storied Hotel Le Royale Palace in Karaikal.

The hotel building and the land on which it stands are valued at Rs 12.64 crore and the investigation is related to a smuggling and hawala case involving a man named Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, the ED said.

"Probe was initiated on the basis of credible information received from the Government of the French Republic regarding smuggling, hawala and other offences committed abroad by Mougamadou Nizamoudine and his sons, Mohamed Mubeen Nizamoudine, Shahine Shafique Mougamadou Nizamoudine and Rashine Nizamoudine," the agency said.

The French information stated that the "proceeds of crime" generated from these offences were transferred to India and utilised for acquiring and constructing the hotel.