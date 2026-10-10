ED moves Telangana High Court for speedy trial in quid pro quo investment case against Jagan

The ED filed nine prosecution complaints against Jagan and others, before the Special Court for CBI cases here between 2016 and 2021.

Cognizance has been taken in all the nine complaints filed and pending for hearing of discharge petitions.

The pendency of the discharge petitions has kept the prosecution complaints at a preliminary stage and has consequently delayed further progress of the complaints filed, the ED said in a statement on Saturday.

The ED observed that even after considerable years of time from the date of cognizance, there is no significant progress in the proceedings of the complaints before the CBI Special Court.