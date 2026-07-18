ED files chargesheet against self-styled Maharashtra 'godman' Ashok Kharat

Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias Captain alias Bondhu Baba, who is accused of sexually exploiting several women, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 19 while he was in police custody.

The prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed on Friday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai, naming Kharat, his wife Kalpana and four others as accused, according to an ED statement.

The central agency said Kharat "exploited" the religious faith of devotees and dishonestly induced them to part with money and properties under the pretext of performing "Avatar Poojas", curing illnesses, averting misfortune and ensuring business prosperity.

It alleged that the Nashik-based Kharat indulged in extortion and cheated people through criminal intimidation.

"Kharat falsely projected himself as possessing divine powers and as an incarnation of Lord Shiva to deceive devotees.

"He laundered the proceeds of crime through two cooperative credit societies by fraudulently operating multiple accounts in connivance with an employee and through multiple benami accounts for large cash deposits and subsequent withdrawals, including maturity proceeds," the ED said.

The laundered funds were retained with trusted associates or invested in immovable properties across Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune and Mumbai in the names of his family members, the agency alleged.