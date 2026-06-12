ED issues fresh summons to Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena

She had sought deferment of her first summons for June 12 citing health issues, sources said.

Officials said the central agency has now asked Veena to depose on June 17 at the ED zonal office here for questioning and recording of her statement in the money laundering case related to alleged financial transactions between her now defunct IT solutions company named Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd and a Kerala-based sand mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha and other company officials and nine others have also been summoned for questioning on different dates, the officials said earlier.

The premises of Veena, who lives with her father in a Thiruvananthapuram rented house, were raided by the ED recently.

The agency is probing an allegation that CMRL made fraudulent payments worth Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of 'IT consultancy services'. Another company named Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited operated by Kartha had also extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic Solutions despite its failure to make timely repayments, the officials said.