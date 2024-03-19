"ED is working as BJP worker rather than independent agency," AAP leader Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday accused the Enforcement Directorate of working as a "Bharatiya Janata Party worker" rather than an independent agency.

"From the things that are happening across India including Delhi, it is understood that ED is working as a BJP worker rather than an independent agency...BJP's credibility has been lost...this case is fake (Excise Policy scam), they have been conducting raids for two years but haven't found any evidence so far," Gopal Rai told ANI.

Earlier on March 17, the Enforcement Directorate issued two fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to two different cases -- the liquor policy case and a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering probe.

He was issued a summons by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case.

This came as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the ninth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

ED's move comes after Kejriwal first appeared before the city's Rouse Avenue Court physically on March 16 in connection with the case, as the agency earlier filed two complaints against him in court complaining of disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case. The court later granted him bail in the case filed by the agency for skipping its summons.

Kejriwal got bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 in the case of complaints filed by the ED. He is on bail and has been asked by the court to respond to the ED summons and obey the law. The court directed the Delhi Chief Minister that following the law is appropriate for a person who has taken the oath of the Constitution.

Kejriwal has so far skipped eight previous summons issued by the ED in the liquor scam case on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22 in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

The case alleges multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

Two senior AAP leaders -- Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh -- are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning and on October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.