ED conducts raids in 4 states in Ranchi RSS office bomb attack case

They said premises in Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Karnataka were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation stems from a National Investigation Agency FIR in a case related to a bomb attack on the RSS office in the Jharkhand capital in June, they said.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in the Nivaranpur area on June 17, according to police.

The RSS had alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office, prompting the police to constitute a special investigation team to probe the matter.