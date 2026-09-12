ED charges against me ''old allegations in new script'': Pinarayi Vijayan

"This is not a new case. It is a new script for old allegations. That is what the ED is doing now. They are attempting to create a new political interpretation for allegations that had surfaced earlier and were examined in detail by the courts," he said.

Vijayan said the form of the allegation had repeatedly changed, but the fundamental question remained unanswered —what out-of-turn favour had he extended to CMRL as CM.

"If an offense is to be alleged, the facts of that offense must first be shown. As the chief minister, what favour did I grant? When was it granted? Through whose order was it granted? Where is the documentary proof for it? What was received in return for it? No clear answer is being provided for any of this," he claimed.

He said that repeating the word 'bribe' without providing answers to such matters is neither an investigation nor a legal procedure.

"Repeatedly framing allegations politically that do not stand in a court of law is not the normal application of the law. It is an attempt to turn the law into a political weapon," Vijayan alleged.

He said the latest move appeared to be part of an attempt to extend the ED's investigation to him.