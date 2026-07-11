ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,000 cr in probe against Reliance Anil Ambani Group

According to the ED, the probe found that public funds worth Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were "systematically diverted" through a web of "shell" (dummy) and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law, and three under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest order, the total value of properties attached in this case has reached at Rs 20,367 crore, with the ED filing four chargesheets and arresting eight persons so far.