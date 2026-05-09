ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in fresh PMLA case after raiding his residence

According to officials, Arora (62) was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following early morning raids at his official residence in Chandigarh. They noted that he was "non-cooperative" during the investigation and will be brought to Delhi.

The ED conducted searches at five locations across northern India as part of this operation, which included two premises in Delhi and a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

These raids came after the central agency registered a new case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials mentioned.