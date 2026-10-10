ED arrests chairman of media broadcast company in insolvency-linked case

Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Chairman of the Sadhna Group, was taken into custody on Friday around 10:25 pm in Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 63-year-old was produced by the central agency at the residential camp office of Additional Sessions Judge (Patiala House Courts) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) around 2 am on Saturday.

The court sent him to five days ED custody. The agency has sought his remand for 7 days.

The money laundering case against Gupta and others stems from a September FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.