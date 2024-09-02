ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital.

The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets.

Sources said Khan has evaded at least ten ED summons since he was last questioned in the case in April.

The legislator and his party broke the news first with Khan posting at 6:29 AM on his X handle that an ED team has reached his house in Okhla area to arrest him.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh too posted a video.

On X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it".

Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.