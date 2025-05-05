ECI to launch single-point app for stakeholders, ensure seamless data handling for electoral officials

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) would soon launch a single-point app for stakeholders to facilitate electoral service for citizens and seamless and convenient data handling for electoral officials.

The ECINET, which will integrate and reorient over 40 of the ECI’s existing mobile and web applications, and it would have an aesthetic User Interface (UI) and a simplified User Experience (UX) by providing a singular platform for all electoral-related activities. It was designed to alleviate the burden of the users for downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins, said P Pawan, Deputy Director of ECI, in a statement.

The ECINET would subsume the existing Apps such as Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, and cVIGIL and it would benefit entire electoral machinery comprising over 10.5 lakh booth level officers, around 15 lakh booth level agents appointed by political parties, around 45 lakh polling officers, 15,597 assistant electoral registration officers, 4.123 EROs and 767 district election officers in the country.

Authorised ECI officials would enter data on ECINET to ensure accuracy of the data. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail, said the statement.