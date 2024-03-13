ECI seeks written report from Bengal govt on ‘free & fair polls’

KOLKATA: Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a written report from the West Bengal government on the action taken as well as on the tentative blueprint of the state administration to ensure free and fair polls in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the commission has sought a brief report from the state administration providing the details of the actions already taken and actions proposed to ensure free and fair polls.

Earlier, during the recent visit of the commission to the state, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked officials to ensure peaceful polls at any cost.

“Under any circumstances, the voting should be conducted in a festive mood. The higher administrative and police functionaries have been directed to percolate the message to all levels of their subordinates so that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure violence-free polls. If the state administration and police fail to do that, we will make them do it,” he said.