ECI must not only be independent but also be seen to act independently: Justice Dipankar Datta

Justice Datta headed a bench also comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma which gave split opinions on whether a batch of pleas challenging the validity of a 2023 law that excludes the CJI from the panel for selecting the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) should be referred to a larger Constitution bench.

Justice Sharma differed with the views of Justice Datta and batted for referring the pleas to a larger bench while terming the issue as important.

Justice Datta said, "If free and fair elections are to be ensured, it is axiomatic that the ECI must not only be an independent body but also be seen to act independently."

He said though the 2023 Act may possibly survive the frontal challenge of not including the CJI in the selection committee but it has to succeed on the perception test, which this court has repeatedly said is essential.

Raising questions, Justice Datta said can it be argued with conviction that the selection committee (for selection of CEC and ECs), envisioned in section 7 of the 2023 Act, looks as independent as the pro-tem committee constituted by the apex court in 2023.

"Over seven decades, every dispensation resting power found it convenient to keep institutions which the constitution envisioned to be independent under their control to enact along the lines empowered by Article 324(2) would have meant freeing the ECI from exclusive executive control and inviting trouble for the ruling regime.