ECI announces dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls; check here

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with polling set to take place in November 2024.

In Maharashtra, voting will be held on November 20, 2024 while counting is scheduled for November 23, 2024.

The election process will begin with the release of the gazette notification on October 22, 2024. Candidates must file their nominations by October 29, 2024, while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30, 2024.

The assembly election in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases --- polling for the first phase will be held on November 13, 2024, and the second phase on November 20, 2024 (along with Maharashtra), with vote counting for both phases on November 23, 2024.

The gazette notification for the first phase will be issued on October 18, 2024, and for the second phase on October 22, 2024. Candidates in the first phase must submit their nominations by October 25, 2024, with the scrutiny on October 28, 2024, while the second phase candidates must submit their nominations by October 29, 2024, with the scrutiny on October 30, 2024. The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase is October 30, 2024, and for the second phase is November 1, 2024.

The elections in both states will culminate on November 23, 2024, the D-day when the counting of votes will determine the composition of the new legislative assemblies.