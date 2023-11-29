EC suspends three police officers of Hyderabad in cash seizure case

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three police officers of Hyderabad city for dereliction of duties in a case relating to seizure of cash ahead of the Assembly elections.



The Commission ordered suspension of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, M. Venkateswarulu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chikkapdpally, A. Yadagiri and Inspector of Police, Musheerabad Police Station, Jahangir Yadav.

The action was taken in a case relating to seizure of Rs 18 lakh along with a mobile phone and a cheque book under the limits of Musheerabad Police Station.

The police officers instead of taking proper legal action against the culprits were apparently trying to dilute the case and mislead the investigation by not naming the accused, the Commission stated in a letter to the Chief Secretary.

The suspension came a day before polling for Telangana Assembly elections.

The action has been taken on the report from the Special Observers.

The cash, mobile phone and cheque book were seized on November 29 from a vehicle.

The SHO booked the case under 102 CrPC against the unknown when the police officers could have booked the case under relevant law by name as the owner of vehicle, cell phone to whom the money belonged could have been ascertained within a few minutes of the seizure.

The Commission said the police officers were found to be acting in a partisan manner and not in a free and fair manner.

The poll panel directed the Chief Secretary to immediately submit a compliance report on the suspension.

Necessary disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against the erring officers immediately and disciplinary proceedings shall be completed within six months, the EC wrote to the Chief Secretary.

The Commission asked Hyderabad Police Commissioner to give additional charge/posting to the eligible officers for the vacancies arising due to suspension from the pool of officers available to him.